Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,576,130.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,687,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $65.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $72.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

