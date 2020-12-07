Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 249,326 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 1,175.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,326 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.62% of U.S. Concrete worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 315,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $406,008. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

USCR opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

