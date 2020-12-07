Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 3,100 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Weis Markets worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE:WMK opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.