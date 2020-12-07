Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 56,918 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.69% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

