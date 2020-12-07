Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 63,869 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2,202.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,976,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,688,000 after buying an additional 235,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $112.09 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

