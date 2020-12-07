Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 74,303 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.74% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth about $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG opened at $15.16 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

