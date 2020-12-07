Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 94,994 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Kforce worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $194,918. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $940.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.