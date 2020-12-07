Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,939,985 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,939,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.