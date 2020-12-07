Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 494.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.91% of FB Financial worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter worth $50,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other FB Financial news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $857,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

