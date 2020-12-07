Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,261,572 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,572 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.42% of Nordic American Tankers worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 870,742 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 19,008.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

