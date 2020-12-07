Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Myriad Genetics worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 112.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

