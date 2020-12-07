Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Sunoco worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 9.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 6.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 14.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sunoco stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

