Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,221 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

