Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 623.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,631 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of News worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after buying an additional 426,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,560,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of News by 82.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 549,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 33.8% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 125,340 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

