Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.10% of HealthStream worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $632.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

