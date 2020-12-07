Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of EnPro Industries worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnPro Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in EnPro Industries by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EnPro Industries by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in EnPro Industries by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $73.51 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

