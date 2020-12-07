Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $6.95 Million Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,296 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TriMas were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TriMas by 6,207.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

