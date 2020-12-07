Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.07 Million Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,861 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.87% of DRDGOLD worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 92.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 229,618 shares during the period. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRD opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $717.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.08. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

DRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

