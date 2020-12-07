Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.26 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,434 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Royal Gold stock opened at $110.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

