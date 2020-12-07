Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.46 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,267 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Heartland Express worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Heartland Express by 627.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25,264 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Heartland Express by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heartland Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HTLD. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

HTLD opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.62. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

