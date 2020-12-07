Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 251,260 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 417,388 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 651,928 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6,428.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,064 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

