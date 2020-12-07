Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.67 Million Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,405 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.99% of Newmark Group worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

