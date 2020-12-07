Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.72 Million Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Washington State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,097,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after buying an additional 870,322 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,939,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $5,027,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

NYSE FTAI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.90. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

