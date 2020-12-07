Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.96 Million Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072,024 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of VEON worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in VEON by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VEON by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEON has been the subject of several analyst reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.14.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

