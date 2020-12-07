Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.99 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.13% of H&E Equipment Services worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $6,439,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $3,352,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $2,772,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $2,500,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 125.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $30.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 300.90, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.39. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $289.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.