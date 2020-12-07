Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.83 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

REGN stock opened at $492.45 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.13 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

