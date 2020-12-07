Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $6.88 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 182,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

