Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $7.19 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Houlihan Lokey at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $66.87 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 2,435 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $158,762.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $158,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $612,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.