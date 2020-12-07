Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 12,394 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,998,000 after buying an additional 1,238,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 282,154 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 244,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,324,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

