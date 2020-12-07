Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 170,937 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 254.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,937 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Employers were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Employers by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $938.83 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

