Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 176,494 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 238.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,494 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

NYSE TR opened at $30.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of -0.04. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

