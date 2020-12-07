Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 279,620 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,620 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.04% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.