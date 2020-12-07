Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 65,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after acquiring an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHO opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $847.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.80 million. Research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

