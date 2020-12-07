Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 1,207,646 Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,207,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.10% of Vaxart at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VXRT opened at $7.80 on Monday. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

