Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of Colliers International Group worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

CIGI opened at $92.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

