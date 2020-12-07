Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 109,952 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 63.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109,952 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 153.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

