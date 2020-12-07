Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 132,947 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,947 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 748,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,487 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

NYSE DBD opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $855.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.29.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

