Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 15,158 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,729,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,002,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $150.05 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.