Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 26,960 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.84% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 477.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 185.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HVT shares. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HVT opened at $26.26 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $478.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

