Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 508,160 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,160 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.78% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $171,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $1,305,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $889.43 million, a P/E ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWBI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

