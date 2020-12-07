Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $7.77 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,607,000 after buying an additional 912,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,865,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $74.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Owens Corning news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

