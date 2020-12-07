Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,833 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $18.75 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.