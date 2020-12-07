Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 950,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 678.6 days.

OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $41.00 on Monday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

