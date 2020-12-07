ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,819,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 3,531,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,762.3 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

