Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $76,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGO opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.14. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

