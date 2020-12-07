BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of BancFirst worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BancFirst by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

