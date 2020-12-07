BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

NYSE BRBR opened at $21.90 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $863.47 million, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

