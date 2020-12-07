BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of BioTelemetry worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 65.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.