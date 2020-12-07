BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,615,829 Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,615,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,077,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Annexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANNX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

ANNX stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Cowen started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

