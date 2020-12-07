BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 160.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Forma Therapeutics worth $72,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,491,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $82,904,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $59,507,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $23,245,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of FMTX opened at $43.53 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

